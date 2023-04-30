Blackburn Rovers face battle to keep hold of Tomasson

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon page, Blackburn Rovers face a battle to keep hold of manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Tomasson has guided Rovers into a top-half finish in the Championship in his first season in charge. And with two games remaining, Rovers could still sneak into the play-offs.

The former 112-cap Denmark international and Newcastle United striker took his first steps into management with Dutch side Excelsior. Further managerial stints at Vitesse and Malmo followed as well as a spell as assistant manager for the Danish national side.

Since arriving at Ewood Park, Tomasson has galvanised an often misfiring Blackburn outfit and guided them to the brink of the play-off picture. His 44 league games in charge this season have seen him win 19 games and lose 16, drawing the remaining nine.

This return of 1.51 points per match gives the Lancashire outfit a fighting chance of challenging for that last promotion spot to the Premier League.

Blackburn in fight to keep Tomasson…

With success comes interest and Blackburn Rovers will definitely be aware that there is interest in their manager.

Tomasson has proven that he has what it takes to get Rovers to the point where they are challenging for promotion. Interested parties are obviously aware of this fact and they will no doubt be keeping tabs over the last two regular season games that Blackburn have left.

Should they manage to achieve promotion back to the Premier League, then Rovers will be in a much stronger position to keep a hold on him.

However, should that challenge falter and Blackburn remain a Championship side next season, the pull to leave might be stronger as interested parties reveal themselves.

Whichever way you look at it, these final two games could be of vital importance for Blackburn Rovers in more than one way.