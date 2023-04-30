Aston Villa’s asking price revealed as Middlesbrough plot Cameron Archer signing

Middlesbrough want to sign Aston Villa loan man Cameron Archer on a permanent basis this summer, but Michael Carrick’s side ‘will have to find £20million-plus’ to make it happen, reports The Sun.

Archer, 21, joined Middlesbrough on loan from Aston Villa in the January transfer window. The Englishman has since flourished under Carrick’s guidance, featuring 18 times in the Championship for Boro and scoring 10 goals whilst assisting six more.

He’s now scored four goals in his last three outings for Boro who’ve already booked their place in this season’s play-offs, and whether or not they achieve promotion, the summer transfer window looks set to be a busy one in what will be Carrick’s first at the club.

And Alan Nixon is reporting for The Sun that Middlesbrough want to buy Archer from Villa, but that Villa will command a fee of at least £20million for the attacker. Nixon adds that ‘Carrick will make a bid for Archer a priority’ if his Boro side earn promotion and that Archer could fall further down the Villa pecking order this summer with Unai Emery wanting to sign a new striker.

£20m for Archer – a bargain?

Archer has certainly showcased a lot of ability with Boro in the second half of this season. He’s really helped to take this Boro side to another level and Archer will be crucial for Carrick next month, when he takes his Middlesbrough side into the play-offs.

It’d be surprising if Archer doesn’t return to a first-team spot at Villa after his impressive spell in the Championship. He looks ready to be given a chance in the Premier League but at the same time, Villa may feel that now might be a good time to cash in on the player if he won’t be utilised by Emery next season.

For a young player who can both score and create goals, £20million seems about right. But whether or not Boro could afford to spend that much on one player this summer remains to be seen.

Middlesbrough take on Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow.