Aston Villa and Chelsea join Newcastle United in race to sign EFL talent

Aston Villa and Chelsea are keen on Fleetwood Town’s young goalkeeper Stephen McMullan, according to The Sun.

The Sun states that Premier League duo Villa and Chelsea ‘are after’ McMullan, but The Sun previously revealed that Newcastle United are leading the race to sign the Fleetwood Town man this summer.

This three-way tug-of-war is somewhat remarkable seeing as 18-year-old McMullan has just one senior appearance to his name – that appearance came last weekend with the young Irishman keeping a clean sheet in Fleetwood’s 1-0 victory over MK Dons.

McMullan – a Northern Ireland youth international – signed for Fleetwood Town from Northern Ireland side Warrenpoint. He’s since been playing in the youth set-up at the Highbury Stadium but Premier League sides have obviously had their feelers out.

McMullan and Premier League interest…

Whilst it is flattering to have this level of reputed interest in him, one must question whether it is the right move for him to make.

Of course, it would be a step up in terms of both level of competition and also prestige if he could secure a move to either of Chelsea, Aston Villa or Newcastle United. These are all big clubs and McMullan would develop as a player at either of this trio of Premier League sides. However, it could certainly hinder his development going to such a big team at such a young age.

Signing on for any of them would likely mean that he’d be swallowed up by these club’s much bigger academies. He is already seemingly in the first-team plans at Fleetwood Town and it could be more advantageous for him to stay there and get a better foothold of English football in League One.

It’s a tough one for him to weigh up, but if the Premier League comes calling then there might not be a lot that McMullan or Fleetwood Town can do.