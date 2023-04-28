West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Norwich City: Injury issues persisting for Corberan

West Brom host Norwich City in the Championship tomorrow evening.

The Baggies come into this one sat 9th in the table following two defeats in a row to Sheffield United and Sunderland. The Baggies will remain hopeful of a top-six finish, however they need a win here to keep their hopes alive.

Norwich City meanwhile occupy 11th and whilst a play-off spot isn’t mathematically impossible, the odds are certainly stacked against the Canaries for this season. A four-game winless run has seen them fall out of the main frame and a win here is required if they want to keep their season alive.

West Brom team news

Nathaniel Chalobah was subbed early in West Brom’s win over Blackpool and after he missed the Sunderland clash it was revealed he may not feature again this season with ankle ligament damage. He also missed the Sheffield United defeat, so time is running out in his bid to recover.

Unfortunately for the West Brom man Daryl Dike will remain out with another long-term injury and he joins Reyes Cleary, Matt Phillips, Grady Diangana, Dara O’Shea and Adam Reach on the sidelines. Those five players will also miss the rest of the season.

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Furlong

Ajayi

Pieters

Townsend

Molumby

Yokuslu

Wallace

Swift

Grant

Asante

Carlos Corberan has been dealt a tough hand to play with going into two crucial games as the season comes to a close. His Baggies side are hampered with injuries, but against a Norwich City side who are struggling for confidence and form, they should go into this one hopeful of maximum points.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman started against Sheffield United but after his costly mishap, he could drop out of the side for John Swift while Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuslu maintain deeper roles in the midfield.

The game kicks off at 17:30 tomorrow evening and will be shown on Sky Sports Football.