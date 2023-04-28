Watford star closing in on summer move to Brighton – personal terms already agreed

Watford forward Joao Pedro looks set to join Brighton & Hove Albion, with Fabrizio Romano reporting an agreement has been reached in principle.

Watford star Pedro has been the subject of transfer speculation consistently since the Hornets dropped out of the Premier League last summer.

A move to Newcastle United was widely reported but that failed to pan out and despite interest from elsewhere, the Brazilian prodigy will see out the season at Vicarage Road. He’s managed 11 goals and four assists for the club this season but it has been a campaign to forget for Watford and they will be preparing for Championship football again next season.

Now though, it seems that they will be doing so without their Brazilian talisman.

Transfer guru Romano reported on Twitter late on Thursday night that Brighton are closing in on a deal for Pedro. An agreement in principle is in place and the move is set to be sealed soon, he states.

EXCLUSIVE: Brighton are closing in on deal to sign Brazilian striker João Pedro from Watford. 🚨🔵🇧🇷 #BHAFC Understand there’s an agreement in principle, it’s set to be signed soon as club sources confirm. Personal terms agreed, long term deal in place. Here we go soon! pic.twitter.com/lCMJnLrwdO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 27, 2023

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

Destined for a step up…

In a season to forget for Watford, Pedro has shown once again that he’s a real star for the future. There was surprise when he didn’t leave upon relegation last summer but now, with another campaign of second-tier football awaiting, it isn’t a surprise to see a move away is on the cards.

The 21-year-old has come on leaps and bounds since joining Watford from Fluminense in January 2020 and he becomes the latest South American talent to head onto bigger things after success at Vicarage Road.

Since joining the club, Pedro has managed 24 goals and nine assists in 109 games, though it will be hoped he can add to that total over the final two games of the season.