Swindon Town’s position on permanent deals for Plymouth Argyle, Peterborough United men revealed

Swindon Town boss Jody Morris has strongly suggested he would like to bring loan men Luke Jephcott and Joe Tomlinson back for good this summer.

Swindon Town recruited Jephcott from Plymouth Argyle on a temporary basis last summer, while Tomlinson returned for a second spell in January.

Welsh striker Jephcott has notched seven goals in 31 outings for the Robins while Peterborough United loan man Tomlinson has seen his action limited by injury. The 22-year-old has played five times in League Two but made a good impression in his first spell at the County Ground last season.

Now, with the summer window approaching, both look to be facing uncertain futures with their parent clubs. Jephcott is down the pecking order with the Pilgrims and Tomlinson hasn’t been able to find regular game time with Posh since signing from Eastleigh.

However, they could have futures with Swindon. As quoted by the Swindon Advertiser, Robins boss Morris has voiced his admiration for both players, though deals will come down to finances. On Jephcott, he said:

“Luke is certainly one that you’d consider. But where that would be as far as finances are concerned, I’m not sure.

“But you’d certainly look at a Jephcott if there was some availability or an option to do that.

“Regarding whatever targets there are in those sort of positions, we have to wait and see where we’re at.”

Morris later added regarding Tomlinson:

“I’ve made it clear that I like Joe Tomlinson and doing a deal would be something I would like to look at. But I’m not sure finances are in our league to be able to do that at the moment.

“I’m saying that because of the numbers I was quoted; I wouldn’t even insult Clem [Morfuni’s] intelligence by trying to ask for asking for the sort of numbers I was quoted.

“But you never know, things can change in football. I made Joe aware of the situation, I made his agent aware, and we can only see how that develops.”

A summer of change?

This season has shown that Swindon Town will need to improve their recruitment if they’re to push back towards the top-end of the League Two table. Criticism of the club hierarchy has been prevalent for much of the season and it remains to be seen if Morris is the man to lead them forward too.

There have been bright moments of the former Chelsea coach’s tenure and there’s no doubting his ability as a coach and promise as a young manager in his first senior job. He will need to be helped by the relevant recruiting powers though to bolster his ranks this summer.

Jephcott and Tomlinson seem like two feasible options given their situations at their parent clubs, but it awaits to be seen if they are financially feasible deals too.