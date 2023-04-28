Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Watford: Defender shortage persists for Mowbray

Sunderland host Watford in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Tony Mowbray’s side sit 6th in the second tier and after a run of results which have sided with the Black Cats, top six football is now in their hands. A huge win over West Brom last weekend has projected positivity onto Wearside and fans will be hopeful their final home game of the season ends in three points.

Watford are 13th coming into this one and come into it on the back of two disappointing defeats against Hull City and Cardiff City. Chris Wilder’s men have been unable to find the form to ease into the top six spots this season and it does seem like the Hornets will be playing second tier football again next season.

Sunderland team news

Dan Ballard picked up an injury on international duty with Northern Ireland some time ago. Mowbray said the former Arsenal defender may be ready for this outing, but Mowbray has revealed he is expecting the same squad available as last week, suggesting Ballard isn’t quite ready.

Danny Batth is the latest name to have his season ended early through injury and he joins Niall Huggins, Ross Stewart, Elliott Embleton, Aji Alese, Jewison Bennette and Corry Evans on the sidelines with longer-term injuries.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Clarke

Hume

O’Nien

Cirkin

Gooch

Neil

Michut

Roberts

Amad

Gelhardt

Even if Ballard is available Sunderland’s recent history with injuries suggests risking him may not be the most sensible option.

If that ends up being the case then Mowbray should stick with his wingback system he found success with against West Brom. Pierre Ekwah had a good game last time out, but Edouard Michut was able to provide a different dimension to Sunderland’s play when he came on and he could start here.

Elsewhere, Alex Pritchard also played a big part in Sunderland’s win against West Brom, but he seems to impact games more coming off the bench so it seems likely Patrick Roberts, Amad and Joe Gelhardt will all get the nod over him this afternoon.

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.