Sunderland boss Mowbray discusses potential return for Leeds United loan man Joe Gelhardt

Sunderland signed Joe Gelhardt on loan from Leeds United in the January transfer window.

Gelhardt was one of the most in-demand names in January. Leeds United were looking to loan him out and a number of Championship teams were linked, but it was Sunderland who won the race for his signature.

He arrived amid a bit of a striker crisis at the Stadium of Light, with Ellis Simms having returned in the first half of the season and Ross Stewart having had injuries throughout.

And whilst Gelhardt has featured 16 times in the Championship for Sunderland, he’s not scored as many as Tony Mowbray would’ve liked, with the 20-year-old scoring just three in the league so far this season.

But the Black Cats boss has suggested that he’d be keen on bringing Gelhardt back in time for next season. Speaking to ChronicleLive, the Sunderland boss said of the possibility of re-signing Gelhardt on loan next season:

“If it was a possibility it’s something … but there are a lot of things in the way. I would assume that young Gelhardt would want to go back to his parent club, wherever they’re going, and play games, get a feel – the kid doesn’t even know what league they’re going to be in at this moment, when you look at the bottom of the Premier League. We all like him.”

Leeds currently sit in 16th place of the Championship table. They’re just one point above the drop zone and are in real danger of dropping back down to the Championship, so what the next season might hold for Gelhardt remains to be seen.

Mowbray continued:

“For next year, that’s Leeds’ call and the player’s call, but I’ve enjoyed working with him because as we all see, there have been days when it hasn’t gone to plan for him, but he’s still worked and chased and fought and you can never knock a player who does that for you.”

Strikers needed…

If there’s one thing that Sunderland need in the summer, it’s strikers. Stewart will be back in time for next season and if Mowbray can re-sign Gelhardt on loan, and then maybe two more as back-up, Sunderland should have enough for the season.

But a return for Gelhardt obviously depends on Leeds’ situation. If they drop down to the Championship then Gelhardt will surely have a role to play at Elland Road next season, but if not, a full season out on loan could be really beneficial for his development.

Sunderland return to action v Watford this weekend.