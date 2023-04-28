Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face QPR

Stoke City host QPR in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Alex Neil’s side are winless in their past five outings and sit 16th in the league coming into this one. The Scot appeared to be finding some form at the helm of the Potters, but that has since dwindled away leaving his side’s season as good as over.

Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR have had a horrid second half of the campaign, but a recent win over Burnley and a recent point against Norwich City has kept the survival chances in their favour. They will undoubtedly see this game as the perfect opportunity to seal second tier survival.

Stoke City team news

Matija Sarkic and Axel Tuanzebe have both returned to training so could be in contention, although it seems unlikely either will come straight back into the starting XI following time out injured.

Unfortunately for Potters fans that’s where the good news ends with Jacob Brown, Sam Clucas and Tom Edwards all unlikely to feature again this season. Ben Wilmot is out too after suffering a back injury against West Brom.

Predicted XI

Bonham (GK)

Taylor

Jagielka

Fox

Hoever

Laurent

Pearson

Smallbone

Tymon

Powell

Campbell

Following his return from suspension last time out, combative midfielder Ben Pearson should keep his spot in the XI to add more structure to a well-disciplined Neil side.

It is possible that Nick Powell returns to the starting lineup with Dwight Gayle dropping to the bench. Losing a striker would be a risk, however against Ainsworth’s preferred system, adding Powell in behind Tyrese Campbell wouldn’t be the worst option.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.