Stoke City star emerges as top Everton transfer target

Everton have identified Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell as a top target ahead of the summer, as per Football Insider.

Stoke City man Campbell has been one of the Potters’ standout players since breaking through their youth ranks.

At 23, the Cheadle Hulme-born attacker has notched 32 goals and 19 assists in 138 games for the club. Nine goals and six assists have come this season, with Campbell impressing again when deployed through the middle or out wide.

Now, as per Football Insider, the Stoke City star is garnering interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

They claim that Campbell is a top target for Everton as they look to bolster their attacking ranks next season. The Toffees are hopeful of striking regardless of how their season ends as they battle to retain their Premier League status.

Sean Dyche’s bid to keep the club in the top-flight took another big hit on Thursday night as they fell to a 4-1 defeat against Newcastle United.

One to watch…

It remains to be seen whether or not the interest materialises into anything serious but regardless of whether Everton are playing Premier League or Championship football, a Goodison Park move could be an attractive prospect for Campbell.

There’s no doubting the stature of Everton as a football club and given that his father Kevin played for the Toffees, there’s a family link there too.

Stoke have their own ambitions to protect though and it will be hoped that Campbell can play a part in their plans to push back towards the top end of the division next season. He’s been a regular under Alex Neil and it’s a role he will likely maintain moving forward.