Stoke City set to release first-team duo in the summer

Stoke City are set to release Aden Flint and Sam Clucas in the summer when their contracts expire, according to Darren Witcoop.

Stoke City look set to undergo a bit of a makeover upcoming transfer window as Alex Neil looks to put his own stamp on this currently under-performing Stoke City side.

The Potters are currently 16th in the table and are on a winless run of five games which has seen them slip away from the mid-table berth.

Neil is set to be handed a ‘very competitive budget for a Championship side’ according to StokeonTrentLive reporter Pete Smith, which will allow Stoke to see a potential overhaul of the squad in the upcoming transfer window.

And the overhaul looks to have already begun with Witcoop reporting that Flint, 33 and Clucas, 32, are set to be released by Stoke at the end of the season when their contracts expire.

Duo set to leave Stoke…

In what could be a very busy transfer window for Stoke, the futures of Flint and Clucas now lying elsewhere is no real surprise.

Flint has been on loan at League One side Sheffield Wednesday since January where he’s played a leading role in their second half of the season, starting 16 times so far, and he could yet help the Owls win promotion either automatically or via the play-offs.

Clucas’ situation is a very different one to Flint – the £6million 2018 signing has played just 12 times in the league this season due to a back injury that required surgery last year, seeing the central midfielder feature just twice since October.

Also potentially on the chopping board at Stoke is Nick Powell, Morgan Fox, Jack Bonham, and Frank Fielding who all see their contracts expire in the coming months.

But the departures of players like Flint, Clucas, ans maybe more will pave the way for some new, hopefully younger players to come in.

Stoke host QPR tomorrow, with kick-off at 3pm.