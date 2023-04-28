Steven Schumacher makes admission over potential Plymouth Argyle reunion with Swansea City man

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has admitted he would love to re-sign Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker if they can afford him if they win promotion.

Plymouth Argyle are on the verge of achieving promotion to the Championship as they lead 3rd place Sheffield Wednesday by five points with just two games left to play. Whittaker’s contributions over the first half of the season were vital to their success too.

The 22-year-old scored nine goals and registered seven assists on loan with the Pilgrims but returned to Swansea in January. Since then, he’s started just two games in the Championship with chances proving limited once again. Despite his lack of minutes, Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, who previously held interest in the winter, have reignited their pursuit of Whittaker in the summer.

Now, speaking to Plymouth Live, Pilgrims boss Schumacher has admitted he’d be interested in re-signing Whittaker if Argyle gained promotion after he returned to watch his former team in action against Bristol Rovers in the week. Schumacher said:

“If we could afford him we would love to sign Morgan Whittaker. He’s a top player, but we would only be in that position if we get to where we want to get to.

“He just came down to say hello, there wasn’t any other ulterior motive in that. It was just good to see him.”

Return to Plymouth?

Argyle can confirm a deserved promotion at the weekend and if they do make that expected return, Whittaker will certainly be thanked for his contributions.

It remains to be seen just how his situation in South Wales pans out but after limited chances in Russell Martin’s side despite a starring stint in League One, he couldn’t be blamed for looking to take his talents elsewhere.

The former England U20 international clearly still has a soft spot for Argyle following his recent trip to Home Park to watch the Bristol Rovers game. But, if Argyle are keen on bringing him back, there could be competition from Rangers for his signature.