‘Really turned things around’ – Stoke City v QPR prediction: The72

Stoke City host QPR in the Championship this weekend.

Stoke City welcome QPR to the bet365 Stadium on Saturday. For QPR, it’s another crucial game in their season as a win will guarantee their Championship status for another season.

The R’s beat Burnley last time out in what was a phenomenal performance, and they face a Stoke City side who are winless in their last five, drawing against Cardiff City in their last outing.

Alex Neil’s side sit in 16th place of the table compared to Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR who sit in 18th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“QPR have really turned things around after that win at Burnley. They’ve now lost just one of their last four and the players should be gaining confidence, and they should fancy their chances against an out of form Stoke side this weekend.

“The Potters have the players to give any team in the division a run for their money. But they’re inconsistent, and probably wanting the season to end so that they can restart.

“I think this will be an interesting fixture but I think they’re pretty evenly-matched, so I’ll say draw.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-1 QPR

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

James Ray

“It’s amazing how a win can change things when the bottom of the table is so tight. It looks as though QPR have now done just enough to stave off relegation but Ainsworth won’t want to leave anything to chance heading into the final day.

“Stoke have tailed off again after a really impressive spell but despite their five-game winless run, I think the visitors will do well to take a point here.

“These games can be unpredictable at this stage in the season but I’ll go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-1 QPR