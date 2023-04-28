‘Ready for the season to end’ – West Brom v Norwich City prediction: The72

West Brom host Norwich City in the Championship on Saturday.

West Brom welcome Norwich City to The Hawthorns in Saturday’s evening kick-off.

The Baggies sit in 9th place of the Championship table ahead of this one, compared to the Canaries who sit in 11th and only a point behind West Brom.

Carlos Corberan’s side have lost their last two going into this one, losing 2-0 at Sheffield United in midweek to secure the Blades’ promotion to the Premier League.

David Wagner’s Norwich City lost 3-0 at home to Swansea City in their last outing, having won just one of their last nine in the league.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I’ve been really disappointed with these two teams of late. Both look like they’re ready for the season to end but somehow, both remain in with a chance of finishing inside the top-six.

“But if either of these two teams are serious about a play-off finish then they need a win here – not a draw, all three points.

“Though both teams have been so poor of late that I can’t see any having the advantage in this one, so I’ll predict a draw here, seeing both teams’ play-off hopes all but come to an end.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Norwich City

James Ray

“Understandably, there’s been some dismay over West Brom’s last two defeats given just how important every game is at this point in the season. However, Sunderland are absolutely flying at the moment and look one of the most confident teams in the league and Sheffield United are heading for the Premier League.

“Against Norwich though, three points are a must. The Canaries are in dire need of the summer break after a season to forget, so West Brom have to take the chance to give them another push towards the beach.

“The hosts have plenty to play for still and I think they keep their play-off hopes alive here. Home win.”

Score prediction: West Brom 2-0 Norwich City