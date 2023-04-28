Rangers’ stance on potential summer return for Swansea City man revealed

Rangers are set to reignite interest in Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker, according to the Daily Record.

Rangers previously tried and failed to land Whittaker in January, with Daily Record’s report claiming that Gers saw a £1.8million offer rejected after the 22-year-old shone on loan at Plymouth Argyle at the beginning of the season.

However, Whittaker has found himself on the peripheries of the Swansea City side since returning in January, starting just two games and scoring once, after he previously scored nine and assisted seven for Argyle in the first half of the campaign.

According to the Daily Record, Michael Beale wants to bring Whittaker to Ibrox and the former England U20 international has told Swansea that he wanted to join Rangers in January, and there’s also unnamed English clubs interested in the forward whose contract expires in 2025.

Whittaker to leave Swansea…

Whittaker’s return to Swansea has been a a bit disappointing with the forward’s lack of minutes a baffling situation considering the form he was in at Plymouth earlier in the season.

And it seems now that Whittaker isn’t going to have the chance to prove himself at Swansea as he looks set to head for the exit door. Swans boss Russell Martin has previously hinted at the lack of funds available to him in the transfer window and revealed his frustration surrounding key players’ contracts, meaning Whittaker’s exit makes complete sense given the interest and his current role.

Although Whittaker has featured sporadically for the Swans since returning, his presence in the squad will still need replacing. It will be interesting to see whether the potential fee coming Swansea’s way will be spent on possibly replacing the outgoing forward.

Swansea travel to Hull City tomorrow, with kick-off at 3pm.