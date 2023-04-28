QPR casting eyes over National League prodigy

QPR have brought Maidstone United youth star Nathan Jeche in on trial, as revealed by Stones boss George Elokobi.

QPR’s youth academy has produced a whole host of talents over the years, with many coming into the first-team while others have gone on to bigger and better things away from West London.

The club announced on Wednesday that a number of youngsters had been informed of their contract fate ahead of the summer, with a whole host heading for pastures new. That opens the door for some new starlets to come through the doors and it seems one on the R’s radar is Maidstone teen Jeche.

As quoted by Kent Online, Maidstone United boss George Elokobi – – has confirmed that Jeche has been granted permission to link up with QPR in a bid to impress. He said:

“Nathan’s been at QPR having his trials.

“It was my decision to make sure I gave him that permission.

“I thought it would do him the world of good because he was developing ever so well. However, he’s always known he’s a part of us here.”

One to watch?

Jeche has been in fine form for Maidstone United’s academy sides and has even earned a chance in Elokobi’s first-team aged just 17. He came off the bench against Notts County and Halifax Town, so it’s clear to see just how highly he is rated with the Stones.

As touched on before, QPR have a strong reputation for developing youngsters and that could be an attractive factor if they try to persuade Jeche to join this summer.

It remains to be seen just what position Maidstone take over a potential departure but it could be a smart move for the R’s swooping in to secure his services before other clubs start to take note of his talents.

QPR are still fighting to secure their Championship status for another season. Heading into this weekend’s clash with Stoke City, Gareth Ainsworth’s side sit in 19th place, four points away from the drop.