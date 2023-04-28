Preston North End star quizzed on contract situation with current deal up in 2024

Preston North End midfielder Ben Whiteman has revealed no discussions have taken place regarding a contract extension at Deepdale.

Whiteman is currently under contract at Preston until the summer of 2024 and is yet to sign a new deal since arriving from Doncaster Rovers in 2021.

The 26-year-old has played a pivotal role in Ryan Lowe’s side this season, featuring 36 times in the Championship and chipping in with three goals and two assists from a defensive midfield role.

Whiteman has continued to thrive at Deepdale and has helped Preston join the play-off race, although three games without a win has seen their chances dented as they’ve dropped to 10th place.

Now, speaking to the Lancashire Post, Whiteman was asked about his plans regarding his contract, which will enter the last 12 months in the summer. Whiteman said:

“It’s one of them, you sit down in the summer with the people in charge and see where we’re at. There have been no discussions so far but we’ll see where we go and what happens.

“I love it here, it’s a great club for me and it’s one of them where we’ll see what the future holds but I have loved it here.”

Future at Preston?

It’s surprising to hear that contract discussions haven’t got underway regarding Whiteman’s future at Deepdale given his importance to the side this season and in the two campaigns previously.

It was previously reported by The Sun in January that Whiteman was a target for Fulham with a £5m price tag touted. The deal ultimately never materialised and the Rochdale-born man remained at Preston but that’s not to say new interest won’t emerge this summer.

Although there have been no rumours to suggest that Fulham or any other side are looking to move for Whiteman, he would become an interesting option for a Premier League side given his contract situation.

Preston travel to Sheffield United tomorrow, with kick-off at 3pm.