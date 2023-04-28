Portsmouth’s position on links with Birmingham City, Blackpool and Wigan target revealed by John Mousinho

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has denied recent claims of interest in Larne talisman Lee Bonis while speaking with The News.

Larne striker Bonis has been in fine form in his native Northern Ireland. He’s notched 14 goals and nine assists in 38 games across all competitions and recent reports said his performances have caught the eye on English shores.

The Daily Mail said that Portsmouth were alongside Championship trio Birmingham City, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic in tracking Bonis ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Now though, Pompey’s clear stance on Bonis has emerged from manager Mousinho.

As quoted by The News, the Portsmouth boss has said that while he’s aware of the links, the striker is not someone on the radar at Fratton Park. He said:

“I read that – and I genuinely haven’t seen anything of Lee.

“Sometimes it’s good to pick up the Portsmouth News, then I can go on to Wyscout and have a little look at these players! That’s something I will do, but there’s nothing on that one from our end – and I’m not sure where it’s come from.”

While the claims of interest in Bonis were shot down, Mousinho admitted that Portsmouth’s scouts have been over in Ireland to see if they can uncover any gems before the summer window.

Mousinho’s summer makeover…

It seems inevitable that there will be a pretty significant turnover of players at Fratton Park in the summer. There’s a number out of contract at the end of the season and there are some contracted to the club beyond this season that could find their future is best served elsewhere.

That could make for an exciting period for Pompey fans, but it is absolutely vital that they get the recruitment right.

If Portsmouth are to push back towards the top end of the table, they need to bring in the right calibre of player while being shrewd where they can, so the loan and free transfer market will be fruitful as always. It remains to be seen just who comes and goes this summer, but it seems likely that the squad will look very different come the first day of the 2023/24 campaign.