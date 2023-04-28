Millwall team news and predicted XI to face Blackpool: Hope over midfield star, trio definitely out

Millwall face Blackpool in the Championship tonight.

Millwall need to pick up three points at Bloomfield Road to keep themselves in with a good chance of finishing in the play-off spots. The Lions’ form of late has been dismal and defeat at the weekend against bottom of the table Wigan Athletic means it’s now just one win from seven games, seeing Gary Rowett’s side drop out of the top-six.

Blackpool are also desperate for victory as they look to keep their survival hopes alive, but their fight could be all but dead with defeat on Friday. The Tangerines are 23rd in the table and are three points from safety having played a game more.

Millwall team news

Gary Rowett could be left with a headache in centre-midfield. The boss revealed that George Saville suffered a broken nose against Wigan and Ryan Leonard is yet to return to training following a groin problem.

Neither player are yet ruled out with Rowett hopeful that Saville’s nose won’t be an issue against Blackpool.

Definitely out for Millwall are George Honeyman (hamstring), Murray Wallace (quad) and Charlie Cresswell (eye).

Predicted XI

Long (GK)

McNamara

Hutchinson

Cooper

Malone

Saville

Mitchell

Watmore

Flemming

Styles

Bradshaw

Expect to see an unchanged backline due to Wallace and Cresswell’s injuries, with no defenders named on the bench at Wigan.

Rowett will likely stick with the engine room duo of Billy Mitchell and Saville if the latter is fit. Saville has been key to Millwall all season, scoring in the defeat last time out. So, if he’s fit Saville will likely start ahead of Jamie Shackleton, who could replace him if needed.

Millwall need a change of fortune and having the experience of Duncan Watmore from the off could add another dimension, whilst Callum Styles lasted 70 minutes on his return and is another source of fresh enthusiasm Rowett could use.