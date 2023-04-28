Middlesbrough boss provides squad fitness update amid worrying injury crisis

Middlesbrough travel to Rotherham United on Monday afternoon, where they will be hoping to gain some momentum going into the final few games of the season, including the play-offs.

Middlesbrough were without many of their first-team regulars in their recent outing at Luton Town, with the likes of Riley McGree, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Tommy Smith, Marcus Forss and Aaron Ramsey all out with recent injuries.

They joined long-term absentees Matt Clarke and Darnell Fisher on the treatment table, whilst breakout star Hayden Hackney and the division’s Player of the Season and top scorer Chuba Akpom were both rested ahead of the run-in.

With a considerable mounting injury list and concerns over players’ fitness, head coach Michael Carrick was asked how he would approach the fixture with Rotherham United next week, as well as if he had any updates on the state of his squad.

“We still have a few, we’re hoping to get one or two back in and around the group this week if we can. It’s a decision whether we push them for Monday or whether we are a little bit more careful, that’s the decision we have to make. It won’t be everyone back by any stretch,” he told Teesside Live.

“We’re hopeful [for returns by Monday]. It’s an important game for us but at the same point we have to be sensible so there’s no point rushing someone back just for this game.

“But at the same point, the ones who’ve been out, if they are available, which we’re not quite sure yet, if they are available, it might be a case of getting them involved to get them up to speed. But that’s quite similar to what we had last week and getting the balance right.”

A cautious approach could be best…

Boro look set to secure 4th spot and so this isn’t likely to change in the next couple of games before the play-offs start next month. With this in mind, it seems wise to approach the game with Rotherham United and the final game with Coventry City with caution as to not aggravate injuries.

Ultimately, it may come at the expense of points, but squad players will need to show what they are made of and put down a marker for Carrick and make it hard for him to leave them out in the important run-in.

The Teessiders performed well at Luton Town earlier this week without several first-team players and will hope they have enough to get by in the next couple of games. But as Carrick said, they may need to also get players up to speed who have been out nursing injuries. But only time will tell who is close to a return and who is set to miss out.