Michael Beale’s stance on QPR raid revealed amid Rangers links to Willock and Dykes

Rangers have recently been linked with a summer move for QPR’s Chris Willock.

It comes after Rangers boss Michael Beale left QPR for Scotland earlier in the summer, and amid QPR’s ongoing struggles in the Championship.

The R’s have been battling relegation from the English second tier but they’ve given themselves a huge chance of survival after beating Burnley 2-1 last time out.

But the summer ahead looks set to hold a lot of change for the west London club. Willock is one of a number of players to have been linked with a move away this season, with Lyndon Dykes another to have been linked with a Beale reunion at Rangers.

Reports this week claimed that Rangers wanted Willock this summer and that the QPR man was keen to make the move to Ibrox. A contrasting report from Football Scotland though has revealed that Beale has said there’s ‘no truth’ in the rumour and that the 42-year-old ‘isn’t planning on taking advantage of any situation at QPR’ this summer.

The summer ahead…

There certainly looks set to be some player exits at QPR this summer. They have a number of key players whose contracts expire in 2024, with Willock and Dykes among those players.

The R’s will be desperate to not lose these kind of players for free next summer and so sales this summer might be preferred, but whether their valuation for these players will be met – or whether any teams will come in for players who they could sign for free in a year’s time – remains to be seen.

And although a Rangers raid on QPR seems to have been played down, it certainly can’t be ruled out as Beale knows these players, and vice-versa, so Willock to Rangers or Dykes to Rangers certainly makes sense.

QPR return to action v Stoke City tomorrow.