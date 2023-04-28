Lee Hoos discusses Taylor Richards’ QPR future as loan spell from Brighton nears an end

QPR signed Taylor Richards on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, with a view to a permanent deal this summer.

Richards, 22, joined QPR on loan from Premier League club Brighton last summer. Since, the midfielder has featured 15 times in the Championship, with injury having blighted his first campaign at the club.

He’s played sporadically throughout the campaign but he’s now made substitute appearances in three of QPR’s last four outings, and with the season coming to an end, many are wondering what exactly the summer holds for Richards and QPR.

But speaking in a recent interview with the club, QPR Chief Executive Officer Lee Hoos was quizzed on Richards’ QPR future, to which he said:

“I got to be careful, I’m not quite sure what the deal says between us and Brighton, as regards to confidentiality. I don’t think they mind if I said it, because they were willing to sell the player – it will convert to a permanent loan in the summer.”