League One star linked: The 5 Luton Town transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

Luton Town will be in the Championship play-offs once again this season and could even finish in 3rd place.

Luton Town have been in red-hot form in 2023, beating Middlesbrough 2-1 last time out to put them on the verge of confirming a 3rd-place finish ahead of the play-offs.

Despite the fact that what division the Hatters will play in next season is still to be decided, early transfer business has been making headlines, with plenty of potential targets reported.

Luton are reportedly one of a number of Championship clubs looking to sign Exeter City full-back Josh Key. Key has played 40 times in League One so far this season and looks set to receive a deserved step up from the third-tier in the summer.

Elsewhere, the Hatters are said to be chasing Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips, who has drawn much attention during his loan spell at Shrewsbury Town where he has five goal involvements in 16 League One games since joining in January. Phillips’ contract expires at Selhurst Park in 2024, possibly opening the door to a sale.

In possible attacking additions, Rob Edwards’ side are among the Championship sides to have been linked with a move for Charlton Athletic forward Miles Leaburn. The 19-year-old has scored 11 times in 33 games in his breakout season with the Addicks but Dean Holden has said he is not for sale this summer.

Also in striking options is Crewe Alexandra forward Dan Agyei, who has caught the eye of Luton after scoring 14 goals in 43 League Two games so far. The Hatters are rumoured to be keeping tabs on the 25-year-old ahead of the window.

Lastly, Luton Town are said to be amongst Premier League and fellow Championship sides watching Motherwell full-back Max Johnston. The 19-year-old has garnered plenty of interest since breaking into the Scottish club’s first-team but looks set for a move when his contract is up this summer.