‘I absolutely, positively guarantee you…’ – QPR CEO Lee Hoos asked whether he thinks he’s the best man for the job

QPR officials have come under criticism over the past few months, after fans have watched their side tumble down the Championship table.

QPR’s demise is one of the stories of this season. From top of the table to relegation fodder in the space of a few months, QPR fans just want this season to come to an end, and to end with their club above the relegation zone.

And after a run of one defeat in four, with a memorable win at league winners Burnley thrown in there, QPR look like they’re edging towards another season of Championship football.

But criticism of those at the top remains. Director of Football Les Ferdinand and CEO Lee Hoos are two names in particular who’ve been scrutinised for QPR’s demise this season, and Hoos has recently given an interview to the club where he discussed an array of issues.

One question posed to the American was whether or not he thinks he and the current club officials are best placed to guide the cub forward.

And rather surprisingly, this was Hoos’ answer:

“Do I think I’m the best person? No I don’t. I absolutely, positively guarantee you there are better people out there than me.”

He continued:

“I work hard. I try to be logical about things, and I’m honest about things. Sometimes that isn’t always the case in the world of football. But if there was somebody better than me, great… I would love to see them take the club forward. I would have no issues with that.”

What to make of this?

Hoos’ response to whether he’s the best man for the job is certainly an interesting one, though it’s one that might not fill QPR fans with hope going forward.

Whilst honesty and clarity is always appreciated, QPR fans may feel slightly lost for optimism when the club CEO admits himself that he’s not the best man for the job.

If QPR can fend off relegation then the club has a chance to make some amends in the summer. Money needs to be put into the squad and put into achieving the long-term aims of the club, whatever thy might be.

QPR take on Stoke City at 3pm tomorrow.