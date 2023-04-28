Hull City team news and predicted XI to face Swansea City: Defender set to make return from injury

Hull City host Swansea City in the Championship tomorrow.

Hull City welcome in-form Swansea City to Humberside in a real test of character for Liam Rosenior’s side. Hull returned to winning ways against Watford last weekend, keeping them in 15th place in the table. The Tigers have no pressure on them heading into the Swansea game but Rosenior will be keen for his side to perform again nonetheless.

The Swans have won seven of their last eight games and have given themselves an outside chance of finishing in the top-six. They sit 12th in the table but are just three points outside of the play-off spots, leaving Russell Martin’s side with everything to play for still.

Hull City team news

Rosenior told the club ahead of the Swansea City clash that Alfie Jones is set to return after missing the previous three games due to a quad injury. Rosenior also revealed that Ryan Longman is close to a return after he missed the Watford game, but he remains a doubt.

Oscar Estupinan, Aaron Connolly, Benjamin Tetteh, Cyrus Christie and Tobias Figueiredo all remain out injured.

Predicted XI

Darlow (GK)

Coyle

McLoughlin

Jones

Greaves

Seri

Slater

Sayyadmanesh

Tufan

Vaughan

Traore

Rosenior will be buoyed by the returning Jones who could come straight back into the starting line-up at centre half, possibly replacing Callum Elder and seeing Jacob Greaves move to left-back. Elder’s contract expires at the end of the season and a place in the starting line-up could be telling on his future.

The rest of Hull’s side could remain unchanged but Rosenior could look to give more youth players a chance after Harry Vaughan’s impressive breakthrough into the line-up lately.

Tomorrow’s clash kicks off at 15:00 in the afternoon.