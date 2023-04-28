Hull City set to welcome back 25-year-old for Swansea City clash

Hull City host Swansea City in the Championship this weekend.

Hull City welcome Swansea City to the MKM Stadium for the Tigers’ final home game of the season.

And it’s been a decent season for Liam Rosenior’s side, albeit a turbulent one at times, but Hull City sit in 15th place of the table and could potentially finish inside the top half if they take maximum points from their last two fixtures.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game, Rosenior gave an injury update on his side, saying:

“Looking okay. Nothing really new to report. Alfie [Jones] will be back available which is great for us because he’s been a real bright spark for us in the season. Ryan Longman’s not far away.”

Jones, 25, has missed the last three games through injury. The defender has featured 38 times in the Championship for Hull City this season, becoming a key player under Rosenior.

Longman meanwhile was absent for the previous game v Watford, as he joins the likes of Oscar Estupinan, Aaron Connolly, Benjamin Tetteh, Cyrus Christie, and Tobias Figueiredo on the sidelines.

A tough game…

Swansea and Hull have had very similar seasons – they both looked decent at the start before slipping down the table, before stabilising themselves once again.

So this weekend’s game should be a very entertaining one and expect the Hull fans to come out in their numbers to show appreciation for the players and Rosenior in this final home game of the season.

Rosenior has had to deal with his fair share of injuries throughout the season and he looks set to be without a number of people until the summer, but Jones’ return is a timely boost for the Tigers.

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow.