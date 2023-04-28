Fabrizio Romano reveals the huge transfer fee Brighton are paying Watford for Joao Pedro

Brighton & Hove Albion are paying ‘close to’ £30million for Watford striker Joao Pedro, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Pedro always looked set to leave Watford this summer. But his move has perhaps come about earlier than many expected, and to a club that many weren’t expecting him to join either.

He’s been linked with some top European clubs in Newcastle United and AC Milan, but Brighton look set to win the race for the 21-year-old Brazilian.

Romano revealed last night that Brighton and Pedro have agreed personal terms, and this morning he’s revealed that the move will be made official soon, with Brighton paying Watford around £30million for the player.

João Pedro deal is done since yesterday, not now. It will be official soon, contract being signed with Brighton prepared to unveil their new star. 🔵🇧🇷 #BHAFC Fee will be close to £30m — personal terms agreed. No doubts as revealed here yesterday night. Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/Kc9uOfNjK5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2023

Watford paid Brazilian side Fluminense £9million for Pedro back in 2018. He’s since racked up 108 league appearances for the Hornets with the bulk of those coming in the Championship, scoring 23 league goals along the way.

This season, Pedro has featured 35 times in the Championship, scoring 11 and assisting four in what’s been his most prolific season in a Watford shirt yet.

Watford cashing in…

Pedro is under a long-term contract at Watford and so the Hornets definitely had an advantage going into this summer.

It always looked like they would have to sell given how poor they’ve been this season, and the amount of interest shown in Pedro, but this £30million price tag may raise a few eyebrows.

He’s obviously a gifted player with loads of potential, but he’s not exactly lit up the Championship this season and so Watford might be quietly rubbing their hands as this transfer goes through.

Hornets fans will be hoping to see some of that money reinvested in the side though – new players are needed with more expected to follow Pedro in this summer’s transfer window.

Up next for Chris Wilder’s side is a trip to Sunderland tomorrow.