Everton, Leicester City, West Ham leading the race to sign Championship star, report reveals

Everton, Leicester City, and West Ham are ‘leading the chase’ to sign Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom, according to reports.

Akpom has enjoyed a stunning season in the Championship with Middlesbrough. The ex-Arsenal man has netted 28 goals in 36 league appearances for Boro, earning himself the Championship Player of the Season award in the process.

His side currently sit in 4th place of the Championship table. Michael Carrick’s men have confirmed themselves a play-off spot but whether or not they can go the whole way remains to be seen, with the likes of Luton Town looking strong of late.

And missing out on promotion could well see Akpom leave for the Premier League without Boro. A number of teams have been linked with his services ahead of the summer, but the latest report from Daily Mirror’s print edition (28.04.23, pg. 67, via West Ham Zone) says that Everton, Leicester City, and West Ham are leading the race to sign Akpom this summer.

Their report goes on to mention that Middlesbrough ‘fear they could lose’ Akpom if they miss out on promotion, with the striker currently out of contract in 2024.

On to the play-offs…

Of course, nothing regarding Akpom’s future will be settled until after the play-offs. Middlesbrough have two more games left before their play-off fixtures next month and Carrick will be counting on Akpom to showcase the same form that he he’s been showing all season.

But missing out on the play-offs will surely see Akpom move on. And for Boro, with Akpom out of contract at the end of next season, a sale this summer looks like their best bet.

It’ll be a tough one to take for Carrick and his Middlesbrough side. But any of Everton, Leicester, or West Ham will be signing a striker who’s in the form of his career, so it’s certainly an exciting time for Akpom.

Middlesbrough return to action v Rotherham United on Monday