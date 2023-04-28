Derby County enter talks over swoop for Tottenham Hotspur youngster

Derby County are interested in signing Justin Oguntolu from Tottenham Hotspur when his contract expires this summer, as per All Nigeria Soccer.

Derby County boast one of the EFL’s strongest academies and amid their financial struggles over recent years, a whole host of youth talents were thrust into first-team action.

The likes of Max Bird, Jason Knight, Eiran Cashin and Louie Sibley are all first-team stars now and it will be hoped that another crop of youngsters can push their way into the senior setup in the coming years too.

The summer presents clubs with a good chance to add to their youth ranks and it seems the Rams are keen to bolster their academy with a swoop for Spurs youngster Oguntalo.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, the Tottenham starlet is set to be released this summer and Derby are interested in striking a deal. Talks are taking place after some impressive displays during his trial, but it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck.

1 of 12 Name this EFL player... Bradley Dack Sam Gallagher Tyler Morton Ben Brereton Diaz

Shrewd swoops to be made…

Clubs up and down the football ladder will be letting go of youth talents this summer and among them will be some starlets with untapped potential. That presents good recruitment opportunities and it seems that Derby see one here with Oguntolu heading for the exit at Spurs.

Oguntalo, who is eligible for Nigeria, England and the United States, mainly plays as a striker but can operate as an attacking midfielder too.

These types of deal are low risk and usually low cost, so it could be a smart move for Derby as they look to bring through another generation of future first-team prodigies.