Coventry City and Swansea City keen on Bristol City man, says journalist

Coventry City and Swansea City are interested in signing Bristol City full-back Jay Dasilva, whose contract expires in the summer, according to Darren Witcoop.

Dasilva joined Bristol City in 2019 from Chelsea after enjoying a successful loan spell at Ashton Gate. The 25-year-old has played 34 times this season for the Robins and has won his place back in the starting line-up after finding himself behind Cameron Pring at left-back.

Injuries in defence has seen Dasilva come back into the side with Pring moving into centre-back, and the former England U21 international’s return to the side has piqued transfer interest.

According to Witcoop, Bristol City will make a fresh summer move for AFC Wimbledon full-back Jack Currie in the summer, who they previously saw offers for rejected in January. Ad Currie could ultimately be a replacement for Dasilva who has reportedly garnered interest from Coventry City and Swansea City, with the Sky Blues previously interested in signing Dasilva in January.

Dasilva to leave Bristol City?

Dasilva’s situation at Ashton Gate is certainly one to keep an eye on as his contract ticks down and as interest in him mounts.

Given the lack of movement on a new deal, it does seem likely that Dasilva is set to move on after five years at the club, with the club’s continued interest in Currie casting more doubt over Dasilva’s future.

Coventry previously held an interest in Dasilva and could be set to swoop for him if Currie’s deal to Ashton Gate materialises, and now they could have the opportunity to sign him as a free agent to replace Josh Wilson-Esbrand who is set to return to Manchester City when his loan spell expires at the end of this season.

Swansea’s interest is also key, with the Swans set to see Ryan Manning and Joel Latibeaudiere potentially leave South Wales with their contracts expiring in the summer, presenting Dasilva as the ideal replacement. Swansea previously signed Jamie Paterson on a free transfer from Bristol City.

Bristol City host Burnley tomorrow, with kick-off at 3pm.