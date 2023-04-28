Burnley and Sheffield United keen on 17-goal striker who could cost up to €20m

Burnley and Sheffield United are keen on Strasbourg striker Habib Diallo, according to reports.

Diallo, 27, currently plays for Ligue 1 side Strasbourg. Hi side have struggled near the foot of the French top tier all season but Diallo has shone, scoring 17 goals in 31 league outings so far this season, making him one of the top scorers in the league.

Now though, reports coming out of France (via Inside Futbol) say that newly-promoted Championship sides Burnley and Sheffield United are both keen on a summer move for Diallo. It’s said that Strasbourg will command a fee of around €15million to €20million for the Senegalese international, who’s been linked with Sheffield United in the past.

Back in 2020, reports (via YorkshireLive) claimed that Diallo was on his way from Metz to Sheffield United. But the move obviously didn’t go through and he then signed for Strasbourg instead. But Diallo has maintained his scoring form, netting 37 league goals over the past three seasons for his current side.

Busy summers ahead…

For both Burnley and Sheffield United, the summer transfer ahead looks set to be a busy one. Both teams have performed well in the Championship but both will know that they need reinforcements if they’re to take on the Premier League.

And despite both teams smashing the Championship this season, neither really has an out and out, prolific no.9. Burnley have the likes of Nathan Tella and Sheffield United have Iliman Ndiaye, but neither player is your typical no.9, so it makes sense that both sides would be targeting a striker in the summer.

Diallo is obviously someone United know and seem to have kept tabs on since 2020, and after his impressive scoring season in Ligue 1, it’s no surprise to see him on the radar of English clubs.

But at €20million, it would be a very costly move for either side.