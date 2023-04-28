Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Coventry City: Illness a concern for Eustace

Birmingham City host Coventry City in the Championship tomorrow.

Birmingham City entertain Coventry with the Blues looking to bounce back to winning ways following defeat against Blackpool last time out. The result last weekend put a shadow over the win at Millwall previously and John Eustace will be eager for his side to bounce back.

Coventry City meanwhile climbed into the play-off spots following victory against Reading. Mark Robins’ side have now lost just once in their last 15 games and will take some stopping in the fight for the top six.

Birmingham City team news

Eustace revealed that Blues have had a ‘fair bit of illness in the camp’ leading up to the Coventry game, saying that four unnamed players missed training on Thursday.

Blues will also be without Scott Hogan, who underwent surgery on a groin problem, whilst Gary Gardner and George Hall are expected to return against Sheffield United on the final day. John Ruddy remains out but Dion Sanderson may make a comeback to the squad after missing the previous 12 games.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

Predicted XI

Etheridge (GK)

Colin

Long

Roberts

Trusty

Bielik

Chang

Bellingham

Khadra

Chong

Jutkiewicz

Eustace could have a real selection headache amid the current injury problems and the illness situation at the club still unclear how severe it remains leading into the weekend.

If all mentioned players have been able to remain free from illness during the week, Neil Etheridge will likely remain in goal with Ruddy not expected to return this season. An unchanged backline could also be in store although Sanderson could return to the bench.

Alfie Chang could be brought back into the starting line-up amid the injuries to Gardner and Hall, with the Coventry game seemingly the perfect chance to give the 20-year-old another start.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.