‘A huge sigh of relief’ – Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Cardiff City host Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Sunday.

Cardiff City welcome Huddersfield Town to South Wales with the visitors desperate for points.

The Bluebirds moved clear of the relegation zone on Thursday night with a victory at Rotherham United. Sabri Lamouchi’s side climbed to 18th in the table to all but secure safety by moving six points clear of the bottom three with two games to play.

Huddersfield on the other hand remain locked in a battle to avoid the drop. The Terriers enter the weekend in 21st place and could find themselves in the relegation zone by the time they kick off. Neil Warnock’s team do have a game in hand on the sides around them, but with it being against Sheffield United, they’ll be desperate to return to winning ways following three games without victory.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Cardiff secured a huge three points last night and look all but confirmed to avoid the drop after a worrying season they’ll be desperate not to repeat again. But Huddersfield are still in need of points and with Reading to play on the final day, they’ll be desperate to enter that game with a points advantage over the Royals.

“Cardiff could be there for the taking just days after a huge victory, I expect Warnock to have nailed the significance of this game into his players and leave South Wales with three points.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-2 Huddersfield Town

James Ray

“Lamouchi has to be applauded for leading Cardiff to safety and they can breathe a huge sigh of relief after defeating Rotherham United. But, while their Championship status isn’t mathematically secured just yet, the Bluebirds should be looking to take all three points from this one.

“Huddersfield won’t be easy opponents though. Their only loss in their last seven came against an in-form Swansea and a 1-1 draw with a high-flying Sunderland was a good result too.

“I’ve got a feeling the spoils will be split here as Warnock returns to South Wales.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 2-2 Huddersfield Town