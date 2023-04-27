‘You never know’ – Sheffield United loan man quizzed on future amid permanent transfer rumours

Sheffield United loan star Tommy Doyle has left the door open to a return to Bramall Lane next season.

Doyle joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan from Manchester City and helped the Blades seal promotion back to the Premier League. They wrapped up 2nd place last night with a 2-0 victory over play-off hopefuls West Brom.

The 21-year-old has played 29 times in the Championship this season, registering six goal contributions in the league as well as scoring the winner in the FA Cup quarter-final against Blackburn Rovers.

Doyle has made himself a real favourite with the fans and with Paul Heckingbottom, who started the midfielder for a seventh league game in a row on Wednesday night.

After achieving promotion with the 1-0 home win against West Brom last night, Doyle was asked about his future at United and he refused to close the door on a potential return. Rumours have emerged regarding a potential permanent return to Bramall Lane and now, quoted by The Star, Doyle said:

“It’s a brilliant club, brilliant lads and I’ve enjoyed it. So, you never know, you never know.

“I have a great feeling now for this club and I’ve loved every moment. So you never know.

“But if I come back I’ll be buzzing. And if I don’t, then I can only thank everybody for how they’ve treated me.”

Doyle to stay?

Bringing Doyle back to South Yorkshire next season is surely something that is high up on Heckingbottom’s summer list after the levels he has shown this season.

But promotion has now given his manager a problem regarding Doyle and fellow City loanee James McAtee, with only one of them permitted to return to Bramall Lane on loan next season due to Premier League restrictions. That means that if both are wanted back, one would have to join permanently and the other temporarily.

McAtee also started against the Baggies last night and has developed brilliantly over the season, four goals and an assist in his last six appearances.

It remans to be seen just what Manchester City’s position is over Doyle and McAtee’s future, but it will be hoped that one of or both of them can come back in some capacity next season.