Wycombe Wanderers set to secure agreement with 30-cap international

Wycombe Wanderers attacker Tjay De Barr has agreed to sign a new contract with the club, as per Football Insider.

Wycombe Wanderers have fallen short of the play-offs this season with seven points separating them and 6th placed Derby County heading into the final two games. Matt Bloomfield and co have been left to rue inconsistency since Gareth Ainsworth’s departure but it will be hoped a fruitful summer can set them up for another top-six push next season.

Recruitment will be key for the Chairboys but holding onto current assets will be vital too, and it seems that one player who will be sticking around at Adams Park is Gibraltar international De Barr.

As per Football Insider, De Barr and Wycombe have agreed terms over a new contract. His deal with the club was a set to come to an end this summer but the fresh agreement extends his stay in Buckinghamshire.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

A bright future for De Barr?

De Barr’s chances were pretty limited under Ainsworth but since Bloomfield’s appointment, the forward has found a more regular role in the side. He’s chipped in with a goal and five assists in 20 games across all competitions this season, so it will be hoped that he can find his feet in front of goal after penning a new deal.

The Gibraltarian joined from Lincoln Red Imps in his native back in 2021 and will be keen to prove he’s got what it takes to star at this level over the duration of his new contract.

It remains to be seen just how long said contract is, with no mention of the length in Football Insider’s report.