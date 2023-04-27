Vincent Kompany pens emotional social media message as maiden Burnley season nears an end

Burnley and Vincent Kompany are close to concluding a phenomenal season in the Championship.

Kompany arrived at Turf Moor last season as a rather risky appointment. He came in and replaced the long-standing former favourite Sean Dyche, having never managed in England before. And he was dealt the difficult task of steering Burnley to an immediate return to the Premier League – but he’s done it, and he’s done it in style.

Burnley were crowned Championship winners in midweek and before that, Kompany was named as the Championship Manager of the Season. And taking to Twitter earlier this morning, Kompany penned an emotional message to all involved, saying:

What incredible moments we’ve lived lately. First the promotion to the @premierleague. Then the EFL award for Championship MOTS. And this week we crowned ourselves Champions of the league with two more games to play. We can be very proud of our work at @BurnleyOfficial this… pic.twitter.com/hFzMvak72F — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) April 27, 2023

Burnley will be joined by Sheffield United in the Premier League next season after the Blades confirmed their 2nd place finish last night. The Clarets are next in action against Bristol City this weekend – two more games left for Kompany’s side, and two more wins would see them surpass the 100-point mark.

A sublime season…

Kompany has certainly put his name on the managerial map this season. He looks set to achieve great things in the dugout and Burnley fans will be hoping that he achieves many more things with their club.

The next step is the Premier League and re-establishing the Clarets in the top flight. It’s going to take a lot of work in the summer transfer window but after this season, and after their shrewd work in the last summer transfer window, many will expect Burnley to achieve a comfortable finish in the to flight next season.

Burnley v Bristol City kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.