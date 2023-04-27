‘They can go toe-to-toe with the best’ – Hull City v Swansea City prediction: The72

Hull City host Swansea City in the Championship this weekend.

Hull City welcome Swansea City to the MKM Stadium, for a bout between two sides who’ve enjoyed relatively decent seasons in the Championship.

The Tigers sit in 15th place of the table after a 1-0 win over Watford last time out. Liam Rosenior’s side have lost just one of their last seven in the league and could move as high as 13th with a win here.

Swansea meanwhile thumped Norwich City 3-0 in their last outing. They now sit in 12th place of the table having won their last four – they’re unbeaten in seven and have won six of those.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Wow. Swansea City are looking unstoppable right now. It bodes well for them going into the next season, but a game against Hull City might be their toughest in a few weeks.

“Hull’s form isn’t lighting up the Championship but they’re proving that they can go toe-to-toe with the best in the division.

“I’m a huge fan of Rosenior and of what he’s doing at Hull City and I think this will be one of the more interesting games this weekend.

“But I can’t split them right now, so I’ll say draw.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 Swansea City

James Ray

“Swansea need to maintain this form and hope for luck elsewhere if they’re to pull off a shock rise into the play-offs and while I think their revival has come too late, I do think they’ll pick up another impress win here.

“Hull City have proven they’re no mugs under Rosenior and they will definitely be one to watch next season given the financial backing they have. They boast a strong home record but that will be put to the test against the Swans, who have won their last three on the road.

“This could easily end in Hull’s favour or level, but I’m backing Swansea to emerge victorious again.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-2 Swansea City