‘They can be beaten’ – Bristol City v Burnley prediction: The72

Bristol City host Burnley in the Championship on Saturday.

Bristol City welcome newly-crowned champions Burnley to Ashton Gate this weekend, as Nigel Pearson’s side look to rain on the Clarets’ parade.

City returned to winning ways against Rotherham United last time out, seeing the Robins climb to 14th place in the table as they look to end the season in good stead.

Burnley wrapped up the title at Ewood Park in midweek with a 1-0 victory and also ended a run of three games without a win – form we haven’t been accustomed to from the runaway leaders this season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Burnley have wrapped the title up and doing it at Blackburn was worth the wait for the fans.

“Vincent Kompany has opted to rotate his side lately and he could again tinker with his squad, possibly taking a final look at a couple of players before making a decision on their futures in the summer.

“The Robins have only pride left to play for and with no added pressure, they could give Burnley a tough afternoon, potentially taking confidence from the Clarets’ results leading into the Blackburn game. I can see the Robins claiming a point here if Burnley are suffering from any title hangover.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Burnley

Luke Phelps

“Difficult one to call this. Burnley have the title and Bristol City don’t have much to play for, but I still think both teams will give it their all at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

“Burnley have shown over the last few weeks that they can be beaten. Bristol City should take a bit of confidence from that, and from their return to winning ways last time out.

“I think it’ll be a close game, but I reckon Kompany will be desperate for his team to finish strong, so I’m backing the Clarets to claim a narrow win here.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Burnley