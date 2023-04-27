Swansea City man makes ‘disappointed’ admission over future amid contract uncertainty

Swansea City defender Joel Latibeaudiere has said he’ll be disappointed to leave the club this summer if he doesn’t pen a new deal.

Latibeaudiere has played 35 times for Swansea so far this season and has been a key player for Russell Martin thanks to his versatility.

But, as it stands, he’s yet to sign a new deal at the Swansea.com Stadium with his current contract expiring in the summer.

The 23-year-old has featured across the back line and at wing-back for the Swans this campaign, scoring the opener in the 3-0 win against Norwich City last time out.

Now, speaking to the club ahead of the trip to Hull City on the weekend, Latibeaudiere spoke of his desire to remain at Swansea, admitting that he’d be disappointed if he heads elsewhere before next season. He said:

“I will be disappointed if I am not here next season, I want to be here next season.

“The staff, the style of football suits me to a tee and I’ve played the best football of my career here.”

Manager Martin has already expressed that he wants to see Latibeaudiere pen a new deal, telling Wales Online after the Norwich victory that they have the finances to agree a new contract too.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

Time will tell…

Latibeaudiere’s exit from Swansea would be a blow given the minutes and performances the defender has enjoyed so far this season, with the Jamaican international starting eight of the last nine games.

The former Manchester City youth player joined the Swans in 2020 and has seen his importance at the club grow year on year, but it remains to be seen if they can agree fresh terms. While there’s hope over Latibeaudiere’s future, it seems for all intents and purposes that Ryan Manning will be moving on when his contract runs out.

Swansea have been on a great run of form that has seen them win seven out of eight games – drawing the other away at Coventry City. Although their form looks to have come too late to earn them a play-off spot, it does stand them in good stead for next season.