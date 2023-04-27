Rangers boss Beale wants to sign attacking midfielder from QPR this summer

Rangers are keen are QPR’s Chris Willock, and the R’s man has apparently made it clear that he wants to follow former QPR boss Michael Beale to Ibrox in the summer.

That’s according to Scottish outlet Daily Record who say that Beale is ‘set for a summer swoop on his former club’, in a bid to land the 25-year-old Willock.

The attacker has been a hit and miss figure in west London this season. He started brightly under the guidance of Beale but he’s since become inconsistent, with injury blighting his campaign once again – Willock has featured 26 times in the Championship this season, scoring six and assisting two.

And ahead of his contract expiry this summer (QPR though do have an option to extend his stay, and it seems like they will) Daily Record are saying that ex-QPR boss Beale is plotting a summer swoop for Willock, ‘either for free or on a bargain basement fee’.

Willock to Rangers…

After this disastrous 2022/23 season, QPR could expect to see a few key players move on in the summer transfer window.

Willock is certainly a key player but he has his flaws – he can be inconsistent and he can be quite injury prone, but it’s easy to see why Rangers and Beale would want to bring him in in the summer.

For QPR, cashing in now might be their best bet. Expect the club to extend his stay by a further year but expect the club to be unwilling to lose him on a free transfer next summer, so a sale this summer seems more likely.

He’ll need replacing by Gareth Ainsworth, whose side go up against Stoke City on Saturday.