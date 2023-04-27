Positive injury news emerges as long-term Portsmouth absentee returns to training

Portsmouth defender Zak Swanson will not play again this season but is back in training, it has emerged.

Portsmouth campaign is close to an end with only two games left to play before the summer break. It means any injuries picked up now will likely end seasons and those with existing problems have little time left to make a return to action.

Among those sidelined for Pompey is ex-Arsenal youngster Swanson, who has endured an injury-hit season at Fratton Park.

Since joining from the Gunners last summer, right-sided defender Swanson has been limited to 22 appearances across all competitions. His last outing came way back January, playing all 90 minutes as Pompey fell to a 2-1 defeat against Peterborough United in the early stages of John Mousinho’s tenure.

He has been out with a hernia problem and now, a fresh update has emerged.

As per BBC Radio Solent Sport reporter Andrew Moon, while Swanson is back on the grass and in training, a return before the season comes to a close is unlikely.

No new injury worries for #Pompey. Zak Swanson is back training on the grass but is unlikely to feature again this season — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) April 27, 2023

While it would have been hoped that Swanson could feature before the campaign’s close, news that is he is back in training comes as a positive after such a long spell out.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

Ready to go next season…

After a disrupted 2023 to date, Swanson will hopefully be fit and firing for pre-season and ready to prove just why the club moved to bring him in from Arsenal last summer.

Joe Rafferty has held down the starting spot on the right-hand side in his absence. He’s been a consistent performer too but a fit Swanson will provide some strong competition for the role in Mousinho’s XI.

Swanson can operate as a right-back or wing-back and has also been deployed as a right-sided centre-back before.