Opinion: Portsmouth would be foolish not to make a permanent swoop for 22-year-old loan man this summer

Portsmouth are facing an important summer transfer window and with plenty of work to be done on the squad, John Mousinho will have to strike shrewd deals where they can.

Portsmouth will be hoping the summer of 2023 can mark the start of a new era at Fratton Park as they bid to make a long-awaited return to Championship football with Mousinho at the helm.

The squad could look very different come the opening day of the 2023/24 season. A glut of players are out of contract and others could be deemed surplus to requirements as Mouinsho freshens up the ranks. However, there will be some that maintain their places, and one who Pompey should be looking to keep around for the long-term is loan man Di’Shon Bernard.

Smart business for Pompey…

22-year-old defender Bernard joined Portsmouth on loan in January, making the move to Hampshire in search of regular action away from Manchester United. His time at Old Trafford is set to come to an end for good this summer too with Bernard confirming he is poised to leave when his deal expires.

That means he’ll be available for nothing at the end of the season and that looks to have piqued Mousinho’s interests.

London-born Bernard has returned to the fray in recent weeks, starting three of the last five games after spending much of his time with the club as an unused substitute. In fact, Mousinho has suggested a permanent summer move is being considered after bringing him back into the starting XI. Portsmouth could do far worse than bringing Bernard in too, and it’s a bit of business they must look to strike early into the summer.

At 22, he has plenty of time to maximise his potential and develop further, something he could do with Portsmouth as they bid to push up the league again. He’s got a solid footballing education behind him after a long stay in Manchester United’s academy and has plenty of senior experience as well.

Bernard previously made a great impression in the Championship with Hull City too. He was given good game time with the Tigers and if given the same with Pompey, he could become a serious force in Mousinho’s backline at either right-back or centre-back.

On a free transfer deal, it feels as though Portsmouth would miss a great chance to bolster their defensive options if they pass up on the opportunity to sign Bernard permanently, so Mousinho and co should view it as a matter of importance ahead of the summer.