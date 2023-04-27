Opinion: Ipswich Town could be best sending breakthrough star out on loan next season

Ipswich Town’s youth academy looks to have produced an eye-catching talent for the future in the form of 19-year-old midfielder Cameron Humphreys.

Ipswich Town starlet Humphreys first started to appear in and around the first-team picture last season but the 2022/23 campaign has seen him become a regular in Kieran McKenna’s side. Amid a shortage of options he was thrust into the limelight and when played, he performed well alongside experienced operator Sam Morsy.

Massimo Luongo’s emergence has seen Humphreys drop out of the XI in recent months though and with a rise to the Championship looking likely, it might be that chances are hard to come by next season.

It wouldn’t be ideal for someone of his talents to drop back into youth football, so looking to the new campaign, Ipswich could be best off sending Humphreys out on loan…

Vital game time…

After tasting regular senior action this season and performing well, a return to the U21s setup would mark a bit of a step back. He’s shown he’s more than capable of performing at senior level too in one of the best teams League One has seen for some time too.

Humphreys usually plays in a left central midfield role and tends to sit deeper and show for the ball – a valuable trait at such a young age.

There’s no doubt that senior minutes need to be the priority for the midfielder next season but it could heavily lean on how Ipswich’s midfield ranks are looking after the summer window. Morsy and Luongo – if the latter signs a new deal – is a partnership that could flourish in the Championship too, while Panutche Camara, Lee Evans and Dom Ball are also options. All three of the latter have struggled with injuries this season though, leading to Humphreys’ breakthrough.

While such competition could benefit Humphreys’ development, it does seem that chances could be more limited, especially given his recent drop out of the matchday squad.

He certainly wouldn’t be short of suitors, so while it remains to be seen if any new midfielders arrive at Portman Road, a loan exit for Humphreys has to be in Ipswich Town’s thinking ahead of the summer transfer window.