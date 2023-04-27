‘Make or break’ – Reading v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Reading host Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday.

Reading welcome Wigan Athletic to Berkshire in a relegation six-pointer that could see the visitors’ relegation confirmed.

The Royals enter the weekend in 22nd place in the table – one point off safety. Noel Hunt’s side were beaten 2-1 by Coventry City at the weekend, extending their winless run to 11 games and leaving their survival hanging by a thread.

Wigan meanwhile sit bottom of the table and could be relegated at the weekend with defeat. But, they have refused to give up the fight after winning back-to-back games against Stoke City and Millwall last week to keep their faint hopes of a miracle alive.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“This is a huge game in both sides’ season and could lead to a feisty and desperate encounter.

“Reading need a win urgently to finally stop their wretched run and to put some pressure back on the teams above them who haven’t been hitting good form themselves either.

“Wigan’s impossible mission to survive is at a make or break point against Reading and a draw will do no team any good given their situations. But, I can see both teams cancelling each other out in what is sure to be a frantic game, a result that could ultimately see both relegated at the end of this season.”

Score prediction: Reading 2-2 Wigan Athletic

James Ray

“Both these sides need all three points if they’re to keep alive their hopes of fending off relegation to League One butI fear it is too little too late.

“Wigan have claimed some big wins of late to maintain their great escape effort but given that Reading need a victory just as much, we could be in for a pretty scrappy affair here.

“I’m leaning towards an away win but I’m going to predict a draw, which won’t do either side any good.”

Score prediction: Reading 1-1 Wigan Athletic