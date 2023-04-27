Lowe says 31-year-old Preston North End man will miss Sheffield United clash

Preston North End head to Sheffield United in the Championship this weekend.

Preston North End take on newly-promoted Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday. The Blades earned promotion in midweek and Preston still have an outside chance of joining them in the top flight, with Ryan Lowe’s side in 10th place of the table and two points outside the top-six.

The Lilywhites though are winless in their last three, with a draw v Blackburn Rovers last time out preventing a third-straight defeat.

And ahead of Saturday’s game, Lowe revealed to the club that midfielder Robbie Brady will miss out with a calf injury – he was missing from the game v Blackburn Rovers last time out.

Lowe said:

“Robbie has got a slight calf strain and he won’t make the weekend’s game. He’s the only one we’ve got missing for Saturday, other than the longer-term injuries.”

Preston North End also look set to be without the likes of Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham, Ched Evans, and Emil Riis for Saturday’s trip to South Yorkshire.

One last chance…

Despite the fact that Preston have two games left and only a two-point gap between themselves and the top-six, it really feels like anything but a win this weekend will rule them out of a play-off finish.

And they might fancy their chances given the fact that United played in midweek and that their promotion is now confirmed, but it’ll still be a difficult task as Paul Heckingbottom won’t let Sheffield United’s performance levels drop.

Missing Brady is a blow for Lowe, who has a few key injuries already. But Preston have decent depth and good options in midfield, so they should be able to give United a good game on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 3pm.