‘Losing their footing a bit’ – Sheffield United v Preston North End prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Preston North End in the Championship this weekend.

Sheffield United secured their promotion back to the Premier League after a 2-0 win over West Brom in midweek. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have been quietly sublime this season and with three games of their season remaining, they’ll want to finish as close to Burnley as possible.

Preston meanwhile are in 10th. They’re now two points outside the top-six with two games left to play, so they’ll be right up for the challenge at Bramall Lane this weekend – last time out, Ryan Lowe’s side drew with Blackburn Rovers.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“What a season for Sheffield United. I really doubted them at one point earlier in the year but they’ve proved myself, and probably many others wrong.

“Heckingbottom holds a very high standard and he won’t want anything other than a solid performance here. Preston are certainly no pushovers, but they look to be losing their footing a bit, and so how they’ll perform this weekend remains to be seen.

“I think it’ll be a close one, but I think the Blades’s quality and momentum will see them edge this one.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Preston North End

James Ray

“There will be a few aching heads in S2 today but hopefully, Heckingbottom’s side will be ready and raring to go against Preston North End this weekend as they bid to see out the campaign as strong as possible.

“So much credit has to go to Heckingbottom and his coaching team. Admittedly, I doubted his appointment and during their dip in form, 2nd placed looked to be Middlesbrough’s for the taking. The Blades have done so well since that blip to settle the nerves and get back on track though, and there’s no doubt that the boss will be keen to end the season in style too.

“Preston still have a top-six spot to play for but I think this weekend could spell the end of their hopes. I’ll go for a home win.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Preston North End