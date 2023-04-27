Liam Rosenior has been quietly sublime for Hull City this season, and people are starting to notice

What was the expectation for Hull City this season? Promotion? A near-relegation experience? Mid-table comfort?

It was hard to pinpoint the expectations for Hull City after they went about a busy summer transfer window. They signed a horde players from across Europe and almost shoved them together in a pool of optimism; filled by Acun Ilicali’s takeover last season and under the guidance of a manager in Shota Arveladze, who looked like he had the potential to become the newest one-season miracle manager plucked from the depths of European football.

And he showed glimpses of a prosperous Championship coach last season, then at the start of this season. But as Hull City’s early season optimism started to wear in typical fashion, and the rigours of the Championship began to settle into a new-look Hull side, it became apparent that Arveladze wasn’t going to achieve anything extraordinary in England, and he was replaced with an under-stated but familiar face in Liam Rosenior.

As a player, Rosenior was an ever-present. The typical type of full-back who would punch-in and punch-out without any complaints or glaring howlers. And that’s a mantra he’s taken into his career in the dugout. He’s had to be patient to get to where he is having previously spent time as a coach with Brighton & Hove Albion and then Derby County, acting as understudy to Wayne Rooney at the latter where he was eventually entrusted with his first managerial role.

It was a tough inaugural gig for Rosenior. He took charge of a club fresh out of administration but helped to oversee a drastic summer of change in the transfer window, putting together a squad which is now vying for promotion via the League One play-offs. He was replaced by the more League One-experienced Paul Warne before taking on another tough assignment on the Humber, taking charge of a side which had also gone through some pretty wholesale changes in the summer transfer window themselves.

When Hull appointed Rosenior they were in 20th place of the table. At that moment, it looked like Ilicali and co had gone about their Hull City rebuild too quickly and without the proper guidance. They’d jumbled together a squad of misfits from Europe and it was starting to look like an expensive side project gone wrong for the Turkish media mogul. But Ilicali made perhaps the best decision he’s made so far in appointing Rosenior.

Rosenior arrived with little Championship experience, but it’s proved to be enough to transform the fortunes of this Hull City side. He’s made formidable Championship players out of those who were at the club before Ilicali – Lewie Coyle and Sean McLoughlin to name but a couple. And Rosenior has also found a system which brings the best out of those who arrived last summer, but who perhaps weren’t performing as well as they should’ve been at the start of the campaign – Jean Michael Seri, Ozan Tufan, and Cyrus Christie are among those to have really progressed under Rosenior.

Hull City were lacking an identity under Arveladze but under Rosenior, they’re establishing themselves as a more possession-based side; one that’s capable of playing football the way that fans will want to see it played and one that’s capable of going toe-to-toe with some of the best in the division, even despite a lack of a recognised striker over the past several weeks.

Watford were one of the favourites for promotion at the start of the season, but Hull put them away last weekend. Millwall are one of the sides in the play-off picture – put away by Hull earlier this month. Sunderland conceded four at home to Hull City just a few days before the Millwall game. And West Brom who comfortably beat Middlesbrough one week, but comfortably lost to Rosenior’s Hull the next.

Can you hear the Tigers roar?

A quiet, and hard-grafting player, Rosenior now boasts the same qualities as a manager. Hull are rarely spoken about this season and that was evident after wins against the likes of Millwall and Watford went relatively under the radar. But Rosenior is starting to garner the praise he deserves, and that praise isn’t limited to the Hull City faithful – a quick Twitter search will show you that Rosenior is gaining plaudits from across the footballing world, and rightly so.

Rosenior doesn’t have the name or playing career of someone like Vincent Kompany or Michael Carrick, and he doesn’t have the playing squad of a Burnley, a Sheffield United, or a Middlesbrough. But he does have one thing – he has a very good thing going at Hull City.