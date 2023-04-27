Injury updates emerge on Clarke-Salter and Tyler Roberts ahead of QPR’s crunch match v Stoke City

QPR head to Stoke City in the Championship this weekend.

A win at the bet365 Stadium will keep the R’s in the Championship going into next season, with Gareth Ainsworth’s side currently four points above the drop zone after their memorable win at Burnley last time out.

And Ainsworth will be boosted by the return of Jake Clarke-Salter, and potentially Tyler Roberts, this weekend. The pair have missed the majority of 2023 with calf injuries but both have been closing in on returns to action, with Roberts having been named on the bench v Coventry City earlier this month and Clarke-Salter featuring v Norwich City.

Both were left out of the Burnley game though, and on Clarke-Salter, Ainsworth told West London Sport:

“Jake Clarke-Salter was just a not-risk. Jake wanted to play against Burnley. I made the decision as a manager – and these are tough decisions, because if you play him against Burnley and he got injured in his second game in three days after injury, we lose him for the last two games.

“So that was a big decision for me to pull him from the squad and say ‘Jake, just get yourself right’. That was big.”

West London Sport went on to reveal that Leeds United loan man Roberts ‘might also be in the squad’ for this weekend’s game v Stoke City.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

A huge game for QPR…

QPR are within touching distance of beating relegation. They face a Stoke City side who have seen their form dwindle in recent weeks and so QPR should fancy their chances this weekend, especially after beating Burnley before.

And the returns of Clarke-Salter and Roberts will be a huge boost for Ainsworth. Clarke-Salter especially as he can be a really key player when available, and QPR have struggled defensively in his absence.

Roberts can also have an impact in attack, though both he and Clarke-Salter’s injuries have persisted this season, so Ainsworth shouldn’t count on either player playing a huge part in this weekend’s game.

Kick-off is at 3pm on Saturday,