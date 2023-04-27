‘He was crying’ – Carlos Corberan reveals West Brom squad’s support of 21-year-old after error vs Sheffield United

West Brom’s squad rallied around an emotional Taylor Garder-Hickman following the 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United after his error lead to Sander Berge’s opening goal, Carlos Corberan has said.

West Brom’s play-off bid took a hit on Wednesday night, falling to a 2-0 defeat away to Sheffield United. Not only did the win confirm the Blades’ return to the Premier League but it also leaves the Baggies two points off the top-six heading into the last two games.

Sander Berge opened the scoring just before the hour mark. An under-hit backpass from academy graduate Gardner-Hickman led to the opening, with Iliman Ndiaye then setting up the Norwegian midfielder.

Anel Ahmedhodzic netted the second with just under 15 minutes on the clock and the Blades saw out the crucial victory.

Following the game, Corberan has opened up on how emotional Gardner-Hickman was after the mishap but highlighted how the squad quickly rallied around him. As quoted by reporter Lewis Cox, he said:

CC cont. on TGH: "He was crying now. All the players went to him to say that he is not responsible for the mistake, that we are together and we are one team. When we are together we suffer together and that is all. I know that the mistake will help to keep him improving." #wba — Lewis Cox (@LewisCox_star) April 26, 2023

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

A job still to be done…

Given the opportunity that last night’s game presented, it would only be natural for fans and players to be down. The Baggies could’ve moved into the play-off spots with a win but despite the disappointment, there’s still two games left to salvage a top-six position.

Consecutive defeats have stunted West Brom’s momentum but given the inconsistent form of their play-off rivals, there’s no reason why another chance might not present itself before the season comes to an end.

Rallying around Gardner-Hickman, leaving the error behind and looking to the next two games is a necessity. The upcoming clash with Norwich City is of the utmost importance and if there’s still something to fight for on the final day, the long trip to South Wales to face Swansea City will be vital as well.