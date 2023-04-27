‘Hanging by a thread’ – Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Luton Town in the Championship on Monday night.

Blackburn Rovers come into their clash with Luton Town in dire need of a victory while the Hatters already have their play-off spot wrapped up after another fantastic campaign at Kenilworth Road.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are now winless in seven games after Lancashire rivals Burnley defeated them 1-0 at Ewood Park to seal the Championship title.

As for Luton Town, they extended their impressive unbeaten run to 12 matches with a big win over Middlesbrough on Monday. Rob Edwards’ side now sit in 3rd place and will be keen to hold onto that spot to set up a play-off clash with whoever finishes in 6th.

The Hatters are unbeaten in 10 away from home too, winning five and drawing five in that time.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I fear that Blackburn are going to miss their chance to finish in the play-offs this season. They’re still in with a chance but they have to claim something here, and ideally a win.

“With Luton coming to town though, I certainly can’t see them claiming all three points. Even with their position in the play-offs sealed, Edwards’ side won’t be in the mood to let up.

“Given just how much Blackburn have at stake, I’ll back them to salvage a point. If they fall to defeat though, their play-off bid will be hanging by a thread.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Luton Town

Luke Phelps

“Blackburn Rovers have looked a bit off in recent weeks. They seem to be crumbling right at the final hurdle and a game against Luton Town really doesn’t make things easier for them.

“The Hatters will see this game as practise for next month’s play-offs. They’ll be right up for it and so for Rovers, it’s going to be another tough game in what’s been a really tough run-in for them.

“But Rovers are quite formidable at home. They’re in play-off contention for a reason and I think we’ll see them getting back to their best this weekend, but a win in this one might be a step too far.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Luton Town